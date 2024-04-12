Junior Pope’s Death: Body Of Make-up Artist Recovered, Buried At River Bank

Advertisement

The body of the late Nollywood makeup artist, Abigail Fredrick, one of those involved in the boat accident alongside Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, at a river in Anambra state, has been recovered and laid to rest.

Naija News reports that Abigail Fredrick’s corpse and the cameraman were found on Thursday, April 11, after the tragic incident on Wednesday.

Movie producer, Stanley Nwoke, in a post via Instagram, announced that Abigail has been buried at the river bank.

Similarly, film director cum actor, Moses Eskor, in a post via his social media page, revealed that the family of the deceased could not afford the payment for certain traditional sacrifices for her corpse to be taken back home to Akwa Ibom.

He also said the money raised was insufficient for the traditional rites.

He wrote, “Body Will Be Buried This Night By The Side Of River Niger. The Father Is There Right Now, He Has Non Say Because The Money We Raise For His Is Too Small To Conduct The Traditional Sacrifice And Bring Back Abigail Body To Akwa Ibom.

“I’m Too Sad. I Wish We Could Raise More! Burying Her At The River Bank This Night Is A Shame To Me.”