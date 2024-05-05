‘I Will Sign Your Death Warrant Instantly’ – Kebbi Gov Tells Bandits Informants

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has declared that there will be no leniency for anyone convicted of volunteering information to bandits in the state.

Naija News reports that Idris made the declaration on Saturday during a visit to the inhabitants of Tudun Bichi in Wasagu Chiefdom of Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area.

The visit was to commiserate with them on the recurring attacks by bandits.

Furious about informants’ ‘devilish acts,’ Governor Idris made it clear that he would append his signature to the death warrants of convicted informants.

He said, “The activities of informants defy all norms and religious doctrines. Just for a pittance, some miscreants will provide valuable information to bandits to perpetrate mayhem against their own people.

“I will never condone or be lenient with such unscrupulous persons.

“Let it be known to the informants that whoever is convicted for volunteering information to bandits leading to the killing of innocent souls, I will sign his death warrant instantly.”

Meanwhile, Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has lamented that bandits are now recruiting Nigerian youths with as low as ₦500.

Making this revelation while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Friday, Governor Radda pointed to poverty as a significant factor contributing to the rise in banditry in Nigeria, particularly within the North-West region.

Naija News reports that during the interview, Governor Radda dismissed the notion that political motives are behind the banditry issues plaguing the region.

Instead, he highlighted the alarming ease with which young individuals are drawn into such criminal activities due to economic desperation.