‘I’m A Minister’ – Etinosa Idemudia Reveals Instrument Used In Touching Lives

Nollywood actress cum filmmaker, Etinosa Idemudia, has declared she is a minister who is using films as tools to preach to the world.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in an interview with Punch, said she is passionate about churning out outstanding jobs in the film industry.

Etinosa also stated that her long-term goal is to make people happy, change their perceptions of some issues, and positively impact their lives.

She said, “I put in the hard work and keep putting out good content. Everything one is doing has to be outstanding in an industry that is filled with so many people and talents. For one to stand out, one has to be excellent. That is what I anchor my career on, because no matter how hard one works, if God does not bless one’s work, then it is just stress.

“My long-term goal is to make people happy, and to spread my films to the world. I want to change lives with my films. I see myself as a minister. Not every minister must climb an altar to preach. My film is my tool to reach the world and communicate with people. I want to change people’s perceptions on some issues and generally make positive impacts in their lives.

“I made a film in 2018, titled, ‘The Washer Man’, and I got amazing feedback. Someone told me my movie gave her hope, that she was going through exactly the same thing and was thinking of suicide but when she saw the movie, it gave her hope.”

Speaking on how she manages her roles as a mother and entertainer, Etinosa added, “When one is doing what one loves, one will not see it as work. I love being a mother. It is one of the best gifts that life and God have given to me. It is stressful, but has amazing rewards. Acting is also stressful, but the joy I feel doing those tasks gives me energy.

“I am also a procurement engineer, and I have to make time for that as well. I am into oil and gas as a third-party contractor, among other businesses I am involved in. Perhaps, I am a workaholic, because I really love what I do, and I am happy. That is my secret of making it look so effortless, even though it really isn’t.”