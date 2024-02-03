Why Portable Thinks I’m Using Him To Chase Clout – Nollywood Actress, Ashabi

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Akinyanju Omobolarinde, popularly known as Ashabi Simple, who is also a baby mama to the controversial singer, Habeeb Okiki, better known as Portable, has debunked claims of using her baby daddy to chase clout.

Naija News reports that Portable called out Asabi on social media after she spoke about the dynamics of their relationship in an interview with Nollywood actress, Abiola Adebayo.

Portable also used derogatory words to describe Asabi, stating he was her only claim to fame.

However, in an interview with PUNCH, Ashabi said, “That is just how human beings are. He is a celebrity and he thinks I just want to use him to trend. He is just being protective, but I have to work. I do not disrespect him.”

The actress said she ignores trolls online, adding that her current priority is her acting career and business.

She said, “I do not see the trolls, because I don’t follow any blogs, and I have locked my comment section. I don’t need anybody to care; it is my life.”

Meanwhile, American artist, Esquare have provided their viewpoint about the altercation involving Nigerian singer, Portable.

According to reports from Naija News, Portable asserted via a series of Instagram Story posts that he was assaulted by individuals following his failure to perform at a paid show.

The ‘Zazuu’ hitmaker, engaged by two black Americans for an event, stated that approximately 40 individuals attacked him, leading to severe injuries, including a broken leg.

Portable disclosed that he had initially been contracted for an event in December of the preceding year by two black Americans, noting that expenses increased with the onset of the New Year.

He detailed how he had conveyed the exact costs to them, even producing a video to clarify the matter. However, he stated that they requested a refund, expressing dissatisfaction with his performance.

Despite rumours suggesting that Esquare assaulted Portable in his residence, Esquare clarified that the incident occurred at a paid venue.

The singer mentioned that he received N2.5 million for the production of a song and music video. However, logistical challenges hindered his participation due to his remote location.

Story continues below advertisement

On the scheduled day of the shoot in Ajah, Lekki, Portable failed to appear, citing the distance as the primary reason.