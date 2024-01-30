You Are A Side Chick, You Can Never Stand Beside My Wife – Portable Slams Ashabi Simple

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable has berated his baby mama, Ashabi Simple over her recent interview.

Naija News recalls that a few days back the Nollywood actress, during an interview, had shared some details into her love life with Portable.

She admitted that she was sceptical about her relationship with him.

The mother of one noted that despite the singer being married and having multiple women, she still feels like he is married to only her.

Reacting to the viral interview via Instagram, Portable slammed the actress over her submissions.

He insisted that she is simply a side chick and not a legal wife.

Portable noted that the actress cannot hold a candle to his first wife.

He questioned what he did wrong by accepting her pregnancy.

According to him, “Which useless interview were you granting? You are just a side chick. I’m a responsible man and I have a wife at home with children.

“You got pregnant and I accepted your baby. Have I done bad? My wife has never for once fought any of you. Do you know how many women had kids for me? They are more than seven. Even if they are asking you unnecessary questions, must you cast your relationship?

“You can never be like my wife. Are you the only side chick I have? You can never stand beside my wife.”