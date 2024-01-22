Video: Portable Attacked At His Home

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, was attacked at his home on Monday morning.

Naija News learnt that the ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner was attacked after allegedly failing to perform at a show he was paid for.

Taking to his Instagram page, Portable shared videos of some men at his apartment as they engaged in a heated argument.

In another post via his Instagram story, the singer stated that he had gone to the hospital for treatment.

He wrote, “Omo ologo surrendered by my enemies. Na God dey cover me Zazuu. This people really do me bad but Thank God say man no be God. Am in pain on my way to hospital”

Meanwhile, Portable recently confronted a singer who went spiritual against him after he refused to sign him to his record label.

Naija News reports that Portable made this known in the video he shared on his Instastory story.

The ‘Zazuu Zeh’ crooner showed off some of the ritual items the singer has been dropping close to his studio.

He further revealed that after he refused to sign the singer, he rented an apartment close to him and started staging an attack against him.