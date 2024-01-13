Portable Exposes Singer Who Went Spiritual Against Him

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has confronted a singer who went spiritual against him after he refused to sign him to his record label.

Naija News reports that Portable made this known in the video he shared on his Instastory story.

The ‘Zazuu Zeh’ crooner showed off some of the ritual items the singer has been dropping close to his studio.

He further revealed that after he refused to sign the singer, he rented an apartment close to him and started staging an attack against him.

He captioned the video, “Zazuu na God dey cover me surrounded by enemies omo ologo Daya ni. They came to attack me, but Alhadulilahi mission failed Emi of Africa Emi Timo wa vigilant God sent”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, has insisted that Portable didn’t defeat him in their celebrity boxing match last December.

Portable beat Charles Okocha in the 5th round of the celebrity boxing bout, but the Nollywood star stressed that he wasn’t defeated, claiming that the musician was the first to give up on the bout.

Okocha went as far as describing the fight as a “manipulated” fight, adding that the musician who weighs far below him can’t defeat him in a well-organized boxing bout.