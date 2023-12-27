Pictures: Portable Wins Charles Okocha In Celebrity Boxing Fight

Nigerian street-pop artist Habeeb Badmus, aka Portable, won the celebrity boxing fight against Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, on Wednesday.

Portable was declared the winner after the fourth round.

The fight, which Heritage Boxing Entertainment sanctioned, was held at Landmark Beach in Victoria Island, Lagos State, kickstarted past 1 am and lasted for about 40 minutes.

Recall that only a few weeks after Portable and Okocha were seen chilling with each other, the Zazu Zeh crooner accused the film star of owing him.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Portable shared a video where he claimed Charles Okocha was paid N40 million for an endorsement deal that belonged to them.

According to him, the actor kept the whole sum instead of giving him his own half.

Not stopping there, Portable vowed to deal with Charles Okocha, aka Phenomenal, anywhere they meet. He also called on fans to be aware that the Nollywood star ripped him.

Okocha, on his part, called Portable a liar and regretted ever getting involved with him.

Taking to the boxing ring on Wednesday, the pair finally settled their scores with their fists.

With the victory, Portable clinched the belt while solidifying his position as the deserving champion in the hard-fought bout.

See the pictures below,

