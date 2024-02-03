2023 AFCON: Nwabali Wants Nigeria Vs South Africa As Aina Names Eagles’ Toughest Opponents

The Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali is wishing that his team will face South Africa in the semi-final stage of the 2023 AFCON.

Stanley Nwabali is conversant with South African football as he is playing for a South African Premier League Soccer club, Chippa United.

Interestingly, most of the players in the South African squad are plying their trade in the country’s league which means that Nwabali wouldn’t be too unfamiliar with them.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper has been unstoppable in the 2023 AFCON where he has conceded just a goal in five games. Hence, he would like to test his abilities against South Africa in the semi-finals on February 7. But Bafana Bafana must first knockout Cape Verde in the quarter-finals later tonight, February 3.

“Both Cape Verde and South Africa are good teams, but I want to play against South Africa,” Nwabali told reporters.

“I really wish to see how my defense will fare against them.

“Yes, most of their players know me, and I also know them.”

Meanwhile, Super Eagles wingback Ola Aina has identified their 2023 AFCON quarter-final game against Angola as one of their toughest in the tournament.

Nigeria managed to beat Angola 1-0 after 41 minutes of intense football and both sides couldn’t score a legitimate goal throughout the remaining minutes of the game.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game; I think so far it’s one of the hardest we’ve played just because we have had a lot of games where physically the boys have put a lot in,” Aina told reporters.

“This game was really hard, but nevertheless, we are happy that we put in a performance and result that we wanted to.”