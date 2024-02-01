Kano Hisbah Bank Accounts Frozen, Board Commandant Gives Reason

The Kano State Hisbah Board has announced that all of its bank accounts have been closed for operation.

Naija News understands that the stringent action resulted from a lawsuit filed against the board by hotel owners in the state.

The commander of Hisbah, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, confirmed this development during an interview with TRT Afrika Hausa on Wednesday.

It could be recalled that several months ago, the controversial raid conducted by Hisbah on various hotels and entertainment venues in Kano sparked significant debate and disagreement.

Confirming the latest development with the Shariah police, Daurawa said, “Yes, it is true that all of our bank accounts have been frozen. I have sent a representative to meet with the Attorney-General because we were not told about the alleged offence and the basis for the account closures.

“We received a court document alleging misconduct at two hotels, resulting in charges of N700,000 and N100,000 respectively. The document demanded a combined payment of N800,000, leading to the closure of our accounts.

“We should be told about the offence we have committed so that we can ask our lawyers to participate in the discussion. If we fail to defend ourselves, then we will be judged.”

Daurawa further conveyed apprehension regarding the adverse impact of the court ruling on the operational capabilities of Hisbah, as it has imposed limitations on their bank accounts.

Meanwhile, the Kano Islamic police force, the Hisbah, Kano Road and Transport Authority (KAROTA), as well as local vigilantes have been cautioned by the state command of the Nigeria Police Force to refrain from the upcoming bye-elections in the state.

Naija News reports that a by-election will be held across six local government areas of the state on February 3.

A few days, however, to the poll, Kano State Police Commissioner, Muhammad Usaini Gumel warned that only federal security agencies will be responsible for providing security during the by-election.

The upcoming by-election is scheduled to be held in six local government areas, encompassing three state constituencies: Kura/Garum Malam, Kunchi/Tsanyawa, and Rimin Gado/Tofa.

Last week, Gumel clarified that the police are in charge of formulating the comprehensive operational plan for security agencies and paramilitary organizations during the election, reiterating that state-owned security agencies such as Hisbah and KAROTA will not be part of the exercise.

He said, “EFCC and ICPC operatives will be involved in the operation to check against vote buying and other electoral malpractices.”

Naija News understands that the commissioner made this statement following a security meeting with the resident electoral commissioner and security chiefs in the state.

Meanwhile, the resident electoral commissioner of the state, Abdu Zango, expressed that measures have been taken to ensure a secure environment for a transparent and fair by-election.

He urged eligible voters in the affected local government areas to actively participate and exercise their democratic rights on the day of the election.