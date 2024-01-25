Police Warns Kano Hisbah, Others Ahead Of February Bye-Elections

Kano religious police force, the Hisbah, Kano Road and Transport Authority (KAROTA), as well as local vigilantes, have been cautioned by the state command of the Nigeria Police Force to refrain from the upcoming bye-elections in the state.

Naija News reports that a by-election will be held across six local government areas of the state on February 3.

A few days, however, to the poll, Kano State Police Commissioner, Muhammad Usaini Gumel warned that only federal security agencies will be responsible for providing security during the by-election.

The upcoming by-election is scheduled to be held in six local government areas, encompassing three state constituencies: Kura/Garum Malam, Kunchi/Tsanyawa, and Rimin Gado/Tofa.

Gumel, on Wednesday, clarified that the police are in charge of formulating the comprehensive operational plan for security agencies and paramilitary organizations during the election, reiterating that state-owned security agencies such as Hisbah and KAROTA will not be part of the exercise.

He said, “EFCC and ICPC operatives will be involved in the operation to check against vote buying and other electoral malpractices.”

Naija News understands that the commissioner made this statement following a security meeting with the resident electoral commissioner and security chiefs in the state.

Meanwhile, the resident electoral commissioner of the state, Abdu Zango, expressed that measures have been taken to ensure a secure environment for a transparent and fair by-election.

He urged eligible voters in the affected local government areas to actively participate and exercise their democratic rights on the day of the election.