Daddy Freeze Reacts As Yul Edochie ‘Performs First Miracle’

Popular media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to the first miracle performed by Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie.

Recall that Edochie recently launched an online church called True Salvation Ministries.

The actor’s latest move was greeted with heavy criticism from Nigerians who were of the opinion that he has no business pastoring a church.

However, a netizen has shared a testimony of how she was healed during Edochie’s ministration.

According to the netizen with the handle, Angela A Uzoma, she has been having running stomach for days before the programme.

She explained that she self medicated but did not get better.

The netizen, however stated that she prayed for healing during the programme and immediately after the closing prayer she got better.

Taking to the comment section of Tunde Ednut’s page, where the story was shared, Daddy Freeze stated that Edochie has joined the other Nigerian pastors who also ‘perform miracles.’

He wrote, “Baba done join them oh.”

Leave Yul Edochie Alone, Focus On Your Pastors With Fake Prophesies – Daddy Freeze Slams Critics

Meanwhile, Daddy Freeze, has berated those condemning Edochie, for opening an online church.

Daddy Freeze insisted that Yul isn’t less qualified than any Nigerian pastor to open a ministry.

Freeze argued that pastors who monetize their ministries and cook up fake miracles are doing more harm to the gospel than Yul.

He urged Nigerians to focus on pastors who have been giving fake prophesies to people and leave Yul alone.

Speaking via his Instagram account, he wrote, “Yul Edochie is not less qualified than any Nigerian pastor to open a ministry as long as he preaches the truth.

Story continues below advertisement

“Your lying @ss pastors with their f@les monetized doctrines, conjured miracles, and testimonies are doing more harm to the gospel than Yul can ever do. Focus on all the failed prophecies Gos and the life imprisonment Bishops, leave Yul.”