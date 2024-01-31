West Ham Agree To Loan Said Benrahma To Lyon

West Ham United winger, Said Benrahma will join Lyon on loan until the end of the current 2023-2024 season.

Both clubs have agreed on the loan deal but Said Benrahma is yet to officially assent to the deal at the time of writing.

If the 28-year-old Algerian winger agrees to the deal, Lyon will have the power to buy him permanently at the end of the season for just £15 million.

Recall that Benrahma moved from Brentford to West Ham United in October 2020 for a transfer fee worth £30 million, and his current contract is valid until 2026.

But in his three years with the Hammers, he hasn’t played as efficiently as expected, hence, he is currently surplus to requirement.

His biggest feat at the club was when he opened the scoring for West Ham United from the penalty spot in the 2022-2023 Europa Conference League final, which the Premier League club won after beating Fiorentina 2-1.

Said Benrahma has not scored in 22 games this season and was sent off in the FA Cup replay loss to Bristol City on January 16.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to the inconsistency in his performance, Benrahma was left out of Algeria’s 2023 AFCON squad. Unfortunately, the team couldn’t go beyond the group stage of the tournament.