Algeria Knocked Out Of 2023 AFCON As Angola, Burkina Faso Scale Through

Algeria are the latest heavyweights to be knocked out of the 2023 African Cup of Nations as the so called minnows in the competition continue to spring surprises.

Algeria were condemned to beat lowly-rated Mauritania today, January 23, to stand a chance of qualifying for the next round of the 2023 AFCON.

Unfortunately, the two-time AFCON champions couldn’t stand Mauritania as they suffered an unexpected 1-0 defeat.

A 37th-minute strike from Yali Dellahi of Al Nassr was all Mauritania needed to record their first and only win in the tournament.

The 1-0 victory over Algeria helped them to finish third in Group D with three points in three games. While Algeria settled for the bottom of the group with two points in three games.

The game between the two major forces in the group, Angola and Burkina Faso ended unbelievably. Angola who have been one of the biggest unexpected performers in the tournament, defeated Burkina Faso 2-0 to finish top of Group D.

Angola ended their campaign in the group stage with 7 points in three games after two wins and one draw.

Despite the defeat, Burkina Faso qualified for the next round with four points in three games.

At the time of writing, the opponents of Burkina Faso and Angola for the next round of the 2023 AFCON have not been confirmed.