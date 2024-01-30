Pep Guardiola Comments On Kyle Walker’s Cheating Scandal

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has said Kyle Walker remains the club’s captain despite the cheating scandals he is engulfed in.

Pep Guardiola also stressed that he doesn’t like to comment on the personal lives of his players as he also stressed that he would continue to support Kyle Walker.

Recall that Walker’s wife, Annie Kilner had to throw the footballer out of their family house in Manchester in December 2023 after she confirmed that the footballer fathered another child with Lauryn Goodman.

Before then, Walker’s relationship with Lauryn, which produced a child about five years ago, led to the crash of the relationship between the footballer and Annie in 2019.

Annie and Walker, who are expecting their fourth child together, decided to settle their differences and got married over two years ago. Despite that, Walker who became the captain of Manchester City last summer after Ilkay Gundogan, 33, moved to Barcelona, continued to cheat on her.

The 33-year-old Manchester City and England defender recently came out to apologize for his unfaithfulness to his wife in an interview.

Amidst that, some critics believe that he doesn’t deserve to remain the captain of Manchester City with all the emotional distractions the footballer is currently dealing with.

But ahead of Manchester City’s Premier League game against Burnley at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Pep Guardiola insisted that Kyle Walker will remain the club’s captain.

“Absolutely, because it’s a decision for the team, not mine,” the Spanish tactician said.

He added: “I support him and his family and will not talk one word about players’ personal issues.”