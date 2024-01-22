Man City’s Kyle Walker Cheated On His Wife, Baby Mama With Unknown Model – Report

Manchester City defender, Kyle Walker reportedly cheated on his estranged wife, Annie Kilner, and his baby mama, Lauryn Goodman with an unknown model.

According to a report by the Sun, Kyle Walker had more than a one-night stand with the yet-to-be-named model while he was still in a relationship with his estranged wife and baby mama.

The 33-year-old England international went as far as discussing having children with the model according to the report.

Recall that Walker’s official wife, Annie who is currently pregnant for the footballer after giving birth to three boys for him, chased the Englishman out of their £2.4 million mansion when she learned that the footballer had impregnated Goodman again.

Note that the relationship between Goodman and Kyle Walker led to the crash of his relationship with Annie in 2019. Even though Goodman gave birth for the footballer, Annie still accepted Walker back into her life.

The lovers, who have been dating since they were teenagers, decided to get married over two years ago. Despite the luxurious wedding ceremony, the Manchester City defender has continued to be linked to a series of cheating scandals.

Annie had no choice but to break up with the footballer in December 2023 when she learnt that Goodman now has two children for the footballer.

As if that was not worse enough, a source told the Sun that the footballer is also seeing another model whose identity has not been publicized yet.

“As the mask slips, the truth of Kyle’s deception is laid bare”, the source said.

“It’s incredible Kyle had any energy left for football”.

Despite the cheating scandal involving Kyle Walker, the footballer is still enjoying his career on the pitch. So far this season, the England international has played 28 games in all competitions in which he provided three assists.