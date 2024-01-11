Annie Kilner Confirms Marriage Status With Man City’s Kyle Walker

After a series of cheating scandals, Annie Kilner has finally decided to leave her cheating husband, Kyle Walker of Manchester City.

Kyle Walker and Annie are childhood lovers as they have been together since the British woman was 15 years old and the football star was 17 years old.

Walker became a football star from his childhood club, Sheffield United, to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Despite being together with Annie since he was a teenager, the 33-year-old fullback has been unable to stay away from other ladies.

Kyle Walker has been rumoured to have had sex with social media influencer, Lauren Brown, and also dated Instagram influencer, Lauryn Goodman, while he was officially married to Annie.

Lauryn and Walker went as far as having a child together, and she made it known publicly that she has a child for the footballer.

This led to Walker and Annie’s breakup in 2019, even though they have had three children together. During the breakup, the footballer breached Covid-19 rules in the United Kingdom for camping with two ladies.

Despite the cheating scandal, Annie accepted Kyle Walker back for the sake of their three children. Yet, the footballer allegedly continued to be linked to cheating scandals.

Hence, Annie Kilner finally announced to the world via her social media pages that she is done with Walker.

Annie’s statement reads: “I am posting this in response to growing recent media inquiries about my marriage to Kyle and to protect my family against the intensity of the media spotlight.

“Sadly, after many years of marriage and three wonderful children together; I have decided to take some time away from Kyle.

“I do not wish to comment on the position any further. For now, I ask that the privacy of myself and our three young children be respected during this difficult time.”