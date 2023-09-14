Kyle Walker Finally Extends Contract With Manchester City

English defender Kyle Walker signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City earlier today, September 14.

Before now, the contract between Manchester City and Kyle Walker was on the verge of expiring at the end of this season.

In the last summer transfer window, the 33-year-old England international was on the verge of joining German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich before coach Pep Guardiola convinced him to stay.

Recall that Walker joined Manchester City from Tottenham Hotspur for a transfer fee worth £45 million in August 2017.

Within six years, the right-back has helped City to win 13 major titles including the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

He briefly lost his starting spot last season, and he admitted that it “hurt” him when Pep Guardiola said that Walker couldn’t take part in a new defensive system that was employed in the second half of the campaign

However, he was able to make 39 appearances for City in all competitions as he helped the team to win the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup.

Based on his new contract with City, Kyle Walker is expected to remain at the Etihad Stadium until June 30, 2026.

After extending his stay at City, Walker said, “I’m thrilled to sign a new deal. My future is with Manchester City and that is the best thing for me.

“I’ve enjoyed every single moment of the past six years at this fantastic club. I have an amazing coach, great teammates, and staff, and our fans are the best. I feel supported on every single level.”