Ensure Kidnapped Ekiti State Students, Teachers Are Safely Rescued – Amnesty International Tells Tinubu

Right group, Amnesty International, has called on the President Bola Tinubu-led government to ensure that the students and teachers kidnapped in Ekiti state on Monday night are safely rescued.

Naija News reports that the right group made this call in a post on its official X account on Tuesday.

The group wrote, “Amnesty International calls on Nigerian authorities to safely rescue the six pupils, three teachers and their bus driver abducted by gunmen while they were returning from Eporo-Ekiti yesterday night.”

Naija News had earlier reported that a yet-to-be-identified group of criminals suspected to be bandits, whisked away an unspecified number of school children in Ekiti State.

A viral video seen online by Naija News showed a school bus emptied with the driver and supposed school children all missing.

Speculations are that the gunmen abducted six pupils and three teachers of a private school and their bus driver while they were returning from Eporo-Ekiti on Monday night.

However, the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, confirmed the abduction.

Reacting to the incident, the Ekiti State Government, in a statement released on Tuesday, assured residents of the state not to despair as security has been stepped up to rescue them.

Statement by the state government read, “The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji urged the citizens of the state not to despair over Monday’s kidnapping of some school pupils and their teachers in Emure- Ekiti,” the statement noted.

“Security agencies in the state are already on the trail of the abductors with a mandate to bring the pupils and their teachers back safely.

“Governor Oyebanji said security is being stepped up across the state with a view to flushing out criminal elements from their hideouts.

“While calling on the citizens to remain calm and vigilant, he urged them to cooperate with security agencies, by making available relevant information to the authorities.”

Governor Oyebanji pledged a swift and comprehensive rescue operation to ensure the safe return of the abducted children.