Katsina Police Rescue 14 Abducted Passengers, Search Continues For Remaining Four

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the abduction and subsequent partial rescue of passengers from a bus operated by the Katsina State Transport Authority (KSTA).

Naija News had earlier reported that the bus, en route from Katsina to Funtua, came under attack by armed bandits in the Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

The spokesperson for the Katsina Command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, in a statement released Thursday night, revealed that 18 passengers were initially kidnapped during the assault.

However, a combined effort from the Katsina State Police, the Nigerian Military, and the Katsina State Community Watch Corps led to the successful rescue of 14 of the abducted individuals after a fierce gun battle with the perpetrators.

The incident, which took place around 12:30 pm along the Mararaban Kankara highway at Gidan Kifi village, saw the attackers armed with AK-47 rifles overpowering the KSTA bus.

The driver, identified as Dabo Filalawa of Filin Polo Quarters, Katsina State, and the passengers found themselves at the mercy of the bandits.

“Upon receipt of the report, a joint team of Police operatives attached to Kankara Divisional Police Headquarters, Military, and members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps, swiftly mobilized and responded to the scene. They engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel and successfully rescued fourteen kidnapped victims,” stated ASP Sadiq.

Efforts are now being intensified to ensure the safe return of the remaining four abductees, with the police expressing optimism about their unhurt rescue.

The public has been urged to come forward with any information that might assist in the ongoing operations, promising confidentiality and stressing the importance of community cooperation in these efforts.

The statement added that “The safety and security of Katsina residents are our top priority.”