Bandits Abduct Several Passengers In Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists have kidnapped dozens of passengers in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Naija News gathered the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon after the hoodlums intercepted an eighteen-seater bus with the registration number (14B-300-KT).

It was learned that the bus, belonging to the Katsina State Transport Authority, was loaded with passengers.

In a telephone chat with Channels Television, an eyewitness said the incident occurred precisely between the Burdugau and Yargoje communities before reaching Kankara town.

He added that most passengers were in transit from Funtua Local Government to Katsina LG.

As of the time of filing this report, the state government and the police authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

Bandits Kidnap 14 In Fresh Kaduna Attack

Meanwhile, fourteen individuals were kidnapped in the Dogon Noma-Ungwan Gamo community, located in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The upsurge in bandit attacks intensifies the concerns in the region, as the development comes just a week after a staggering 61 people were abducted in the Buda community, also within Kajuru LGA.

According to Channels TV, the latest incident unfolded in the early hours of Saturday when, according to reports from a local youth leader, Sani Musa, a large group of bandits invaded the Dogon Noma community.

Sani Musa, who confirmed the development, disclosed that the attackers fired shots sporadically before abducting fourteen residents. During the assault, one person sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

However, seven of rhe kidnapped victims have been released by the bandits.