Gov Oyebanji Confirms Ekiti School Children Abduction

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has confirmed the recent abduction of some school children in the state by unknown criminals.

Naija News reported earlier that some hoodlums suspected to be bandits attacked a school bus and whisked away the pupils.

The school bus driver’s whereabouts also could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Speculations are that the gunmen abducted six pupils and three teachers of a private school and their bus driver while they were returning from Eporo-Ekiti on Monday night.

Reacting to the incident, the Ekiti State Government, in a statement released on Tuesday, assured residents of the state not to despair as security has been stepped up to rescue them.

“The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji urged the citizens of the state not to despair over Monday’s kidnapping of some school pupils and their teachers in Emure- Ekiti,” the statement noted.

Oyebanji also described the kidnap as callous and unacceptable, saying nothing would be spared in the efforts to rescue them.

The Ekiti Government said, “Security agencies in the state are already on the trail of the abductors with a mandate to bring the pupils and their teachers back safely.

“Governor Oyebanji said security is being stepped up across the state with a view to flushing out criminal elements from their hideouts.

“While calling on the citizens to remain calm and vigilant, he urged them to cooperate with security agencies, by making available relevant information to the authorities.”

Governor Oyebanji pledged a swift and comprehensive rescue operation to ensure the safe return of the abducted children.

As of the time of filing this report, law enforcement agencies, including the police and relevant security forces, have reportedly been mobilised to address the situation promptly.

Earlier, two traditional rulers were tragically killed in Ekiti State, allegedly by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

The attack occurred between Oke-Ako and Ipao-Ekiti in the Ajoni Local Government Area of the state, as reported by Oodua News.

The victims were identified as the Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti in the Ajoni, Ikole Local Government Area.

The two rulers were reportedly returning from a meeting when they were ambushed and attacked by the gunmen.

In a narrow escape, another monarch, the Alara of Ara in Ikole LG, managed to evade the attackers.

The armed assailants attempted to abduct the monarchs during the assault.

The brutal killings have sent shockwaves throughout the community, highlighting the growing insecurity and violent attacks in the region.

Story continues below advertisement

“They were travelling together. The armed herdsmen stopped them and rained bullets on them. They took their personal belongings and dragged their bodies into the bush,” Oodua News quoted a source as saying.