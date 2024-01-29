Suspected Herdsmen Kill Two Ekiti Monarchs, Others Flee

In a shocking incident on Monday, two traditional rulers were tragically killed in Ekiti State, allegedly by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

The attack occurred between Oke-Ako and Ipao-Ekiti in the Ajoni Local Government Area of the state, as reported by Oodua News.

The victims were identified as the Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti in the Ajoni, Ikole Local Government Area.

The two rulers were reportedly returning from a meeting when they were ambushed and attacked by the gunmen.

In a narrow escape, another monarch, the Alara of Ara in Ikole LG, managed to evade the attackers.

The armed assailants attempted to abduct the monarchs during the assault.

The brutal killings have sent shockwaves throughout the community, highlighting the growing insecurity and violent attacks in the region.

“They were travelling together. The armed herdsmen stopped them and rained bullets on them. They took their personal belongings and dragged their bodies into the bush,” Oodua News quoted a source as saying.