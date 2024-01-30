VIDEO: Suspected Bandits Kidnap School Children In Ekiti, Leaves Bus Empty

A yet-to-be-identified group of criminals suspected to be bandits have whisked away an unspecified number of school children in Ekiti State.

A viral video seen online by Naija News showed a school bus emptied with the driver and supposed school children all missing.

Residents would be seen lamenting the growing insecurity in the region as they inspect the school bus with different emotions.

A netizen [@dammiedammie35] who shared a video clip of the incident online, alleged that the kids were abducted while going to Eporo Ekiti from Emure Ekiti in their school bus on Monday morning.

As seen in the video, no single student or individual was left behind in the kidnapping incident.

See the video below:

However, neither the state government nor any security agency has confirmed or issued an official statement on the disturbing incident as of the time of filing this report.

Naija News reports that the video clip has generated mixed reactions among netizens.

Meanwhile, the Police in the Ogun state has revealed that the employee of a Microfinance Bank, Kemta Oloko, Olumide Openaike, who allegedly went missing and was found in Niger state, faked his kidnap over his inability to pay up an N1.7 million debt.

Making this disclosure to Punch Newspaper on Tuesday, spokesperson of the state police command, SP Omolola Odutola, detailed that Openaike, who was diverting the bank’s fund for personal use, faked his abduction after failing to remit money paid by a customer to the bank.

The Police spokesperson who confirmed the development said, “Yes, the Police have found out that the banker, Olumide Openaike, faked his abduction over N1.7m debt. The money belongs to the bank where he works.

“What happened was that a customer was remitting the money to the bank, but Openaike was diverting it to personal use. He said he then got depressed and decided to fake his abduction. He is already detained by the Police.”

Naija News recalls that Journalists had earlier been informed by the banker’s wife, Temitope, about her husband’s disappearance on January 17. Temitope detailed that her husband went missing when he was travelling to work.

The missing banker, who is said to be a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Strong Tower Zonal Headquarters, Ogun Province 28, was reported missing in a widely circulated WhatsApp message.