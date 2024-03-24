Kaduna: CAN Hails FG, Gov Uba For Release Of 287 Students, Calls For Release Of Other Victims

The immediate past Kaduna State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. John Joseph Hayab, has publicly commended the efforts made by the government in securing the release of students and teachers abducted from Kuriga.

Naija News recalls that the recent successful operation that led to the release of 287 abducted Kaduna students had brought relief and joy to the families affected and the nation at large.

DailyPost reports that Rev. Hayab expressed his profound gratitude for the government’s open and humane strategy, which led to the safe return of the abducted individuals.

“It is truly heartwarming to learn that all the children have been released unharmed. I extend my deepest thanks to everyone involved in this operation, ensuring that the victims are safely reunited with their families,” he stated.

Reflecting on the broader implications of this success, Rev. Hayab emphasized the positive outcome as evidence of the potential to overcome security challenges through a genuine commitment from government officials.

“The release of the children kidnapped from Kuriga school is cheering news. It demonstrates that with true dedication from those in power, we can surmount the obstacles of insecurity,” he remarked.

Rev. Hayab specifically lauded Governor Uba Sani for his transparent and compassionate approach to addressing the situation, noting it as a significant improvement from the tactics employed by previous administrations.

He encouraged the Governor to persist in these efforts to ensure the liberation of others still in captivity.

The reverend also extended his gratitude to President Tinubu, Malam Ribadu (the National Security Adviser), the Chief of Defense Staff, and other key figures for their roles in the successful operation.

He highlighted the importance of synergy between the government, security agencies, and the public in eradicating the menace of insecurity plaguing the nation.

He further called for the application of similar collaborative strategies to rescue the 87 individuals kidnapped in Kajuru, Gonin Gora, and other regions of the state.