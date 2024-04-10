Ebonyi Police Rescue Six Abducted Children

Advertisement

The Ebonyi State Police Command has successfully unravelled a nefarious child kidnapping network, leading to the release of six abducted children.

Naija News reports that the State’s Command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Joshua Ukandu, announced the development in a statement.

He disclosed that the breakthrough came following a detailed investigation triggered by a report from Nkwuda Francis on January 21, 2024.

Francis had reported of the kidnapping of two young children by an individual claiming to be a youth corps member, Mercy Francis, from his home in Nwezenyi Igbeagu, Izzi LGA, Ebonyi State. Investigation revealed that that individual’s actual name was Ngozi Blessing Abia.

However, efforts of the police’s gender unit led to the suspect’s location in Oba, Anambra State, where the children, aged three and seven, were rescued and safely returned to their distraught family.

The operation further unveiled the suspect’s involvement in additional kidnappings, including three children from Ohaozara LGA, Ebonyi State, and one from Lagos, all found in a Benin City orphanage.

The orphanage’s proprietor is currently aiding the police with the investigation.

Another report by Chinasa Uwezoke from Lagos identified Abia as the individual who deceitfully took her three-year-old son under the pretext of a market visit.

The police statement elucidates Abia’s method of operation, which involved renting an apartment, winning over her neighbours’ trust, and then kidnapping their children for financial benefits.

In light of these revelations, the Ebonyi State Police Command cautioned property owners and caretakers to conduct comprehensive background checks on potential tenants.

The police also encouraged parents to impart safety knowledge to their children regarding interactions with strangers.