Trailer Crushes Children To Death In Onitsha

Two children were fatally crushed by a truck on Saturday around 5:00 pm in an accident at the River Niger Bridgehead in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Naija News reports that the tragedy unfolded when the vehicle suffered a brake failure, leading to a devastating accident that has plunged a family into mourning.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described a chaotic situation as the truck, en route to Asaba, lost control and veered towards passengers waiting to board vehicles.

Among those hit were a mother and her two children, alongside other bystanders. While the mother miraculously survived the accident unscathed, her two children were not as fortunate and succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

“The trailer, which was heading towards Asaba lost control and hit the mother and her children alongside other passengers waiting to board vehicles heading to Asaba. The mother was lucky, as she escaped, but her two children were crushed to death,” one eyewitness recounted.

The aftermath of the accident saw the bereaved mother wailing inconsolably, a sight that underscored the profound grief and shock resulting from the sudden loss. In addition to the fatalities, several other individuals involved in the accident reportedly sustained injuries, adding to the toll of this tragic event.

As of the time this report was filed, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.