Truck Kills Pedestrian On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A fatal incident occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near Lenuwa Village on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of an unidentified pedestrian.

According to reports, the accident involved a Mitsubishi truck with the number plate KTU209YF, which veered off its course and struck the man on the sidewalk.

Naija News reports that the accident happened around 9:55 AM, when the truck, fully loaded with goods and headed towards Ibadan, lost control.

An eyewitness identified as Moses recounted the events, noting that the truck was moving at high speed when it suddenly deviated from its lane.

“The truck was travelling inward Ibadan at top speed when it suddenly lost control and hit the guy who was on the sidewalk. The impact tossed the man into a ditch along the highway,” Moses explained.

He further detailed that the truck somersaulted several times before hitting the pedestrian, which also resulted in injuries to the driver and his assistant, commonly referred to as the motorboy.

Both were promptly taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Omolola Odutola, the state Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident, stating that “The driver and motor boy sustained wounds. The driver was travelling from Lagos, heading towards Lenuwa Village on the Motorway, towards the Ibadan corridor of the road. The report showed that the driver, who was believed to be speeding, lost control of the wheel and somersaulted before ramming into the deceased.”

Following the collision, the injured parties were rushed to a hospital in Sagamu, where the pedestrian was pronounced dead by the attending physician.

“The pedestrian was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty shortly after arriving at the hospital. The corpse has been retrieved and deposited at an Idera hospital mortuary,” Odutola added.