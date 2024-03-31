Passengers Escape Death As Truck Falls On Commercial Bus In Lagos

Advertisement

Several passengers aboard a Toyota Hi-Ace bus narrowly avoided death on Saturday evening, when an Iveco truck, heavily laden with bags of cattle horns, overturned and fell on their vehicle at the Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the accident, which took place around 6:30 pm, was attributed to the truck driver’s reckless driving and excessive speeding.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, confirmed the incident.

He further detailed that LASEMA’s response team was quickly deployed to the scene from the Igando Base, arriving by 0603 hrs to facilitate road recovery efforts and ensure the normalization of traffic flow.

“Further investigation at the scene of the incident revealed that the accident occurred due to the truck driver’s reckless driving, which led to the truck falling sideways and hitting the Toyota Hi-Ace bus in the process,” Oke-Osanyitolu stated.

Despite the severity of the accident, he noted that the truck driver and his assistant fled the scene, and thankfully, no fatalities were reported.

Several passengers from the Hi-Ace bus sustained minor injuries in the collision and were transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The emergency response teams undertook the task of transloading the cargo, consisting of bags of cattle horns, into another truck to clear the roadblock and resume the free flow of traffic.