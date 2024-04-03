Osun Female Varsity Worker Dies As Container Crushes Car

Advertisement

A devastating accident occurred on Wednesday along the Ilesa/Ibodi Expressway in Osun State, resulting in the death of a female staff member of the University of Ilesa.

Naija News reports that the incident, which took place a few meters from the university’s gate, involved a container filled with cashew nuts falling off a truck and landing on the woman’s car, leading to immediate panic and efforts to rescue the trapped victim.

The identity of the deceased could not be immediately confirmed, but sources within the university revealed that she had just concluded her day’s work and was on her way home when the tragic event unfolded.

A senior staff member of the University of Ilesa, preferring to remain anonymous, recounted the circumstances to Punch Newspaper, stating, “The vehicle driven by our colleague was trapped under a container filled with cashew nuts being conveyed by a truck… She is feared dead.”

Advertisement

The accident also caused a significant traffic jam on the busy expressway as the fallen container and vehicles involved blocked a part of the road, complicating rescue and recovery efforts.

Kehinde Adeleke, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun State, confirmed the accident and the unfortunate demise of the university staff member.

Adeleke mentioned, “Our operatives and other security agencies were at the scene of the accident. The driver of the car, a woman, died.”