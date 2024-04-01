13 Die, Others Injured In Kogi Tragic Road Accident

Advertisement

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of 13 persons in a recent road accident in Kogi State.

In a statement made available to journalists on Monday morning, Kogi FRSC Sector Commander, Samuel Oyedeji, noted that the sad incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

He disclosed that the accident involving a commercial Sharon bus and an articulated cement truck occurred at Obajana Market along Obajana-Lokoja Road in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi.

Two other persons were reportedly injured in the tragic incident.

The sector commander said that the Sharon bus had packed behind a truck around the market for passengers to buy some things when the cement truck lost brake and rammed into it from behind.

“And that as soon as the truck rammed into the bus, it immediately went into flame and burnt virtually all the passengers inside it.

“Also burnt were the bus, two trucks, and a motorcycle.

The bus was reportedly heading to Abuja from the southern part of the country.

“Our personnel, who were on rescue operations with Red Cross Nigeria and police officers, couldn’t save the situation due to the fierceness of the fire.

“But the charred remains of the affected persons were collected while the two injured persons have been taken to Fisayo Hospital, Obajana, for medical attention,” He said.

Oyedeji expressed concerns that no hospital in Kogi agreed to take the charred bodies for keep, which might force the authorities to give them a massive burial if no relation came around.

The sector commander described the incident as “very sad and unfortunate,” urging motorists against over speeding and poor maintenance of their vehicles.

According to him, motorists should always check their vehicles to ensure everything in order before embarking on a journey to avoid road crashes.