Two Children Die As Fire Guts Building In Bauchi

A recent tragic fire incident in Bauchi State has resulted in the death of two children.

Naija News learnt that the devastating fire incident happened after a mother left her children in the house and locked them inside while she went out to run some errands.

Unfortunately, the fire outbreak occurred before her return, resulting in the demise of her two children.

The incident which happened at Medina quarters has since caused upset among residents. The affected children are revealed as Zainab Bashir Muhammad (Hibba), 7 years old, and 5-year-old Ummu Salma Bashir.

According to Vanguard, a witness informed reporters that the unfortunate incident occurred around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.

“When we noticed the incident, myself and some neighbours rushed to the house, but we could not forcefully open the gate to gain access to the house. Eventually, we were able to get rid of the door with the use of some carpentry tools.

“Alas, it was too late because the fire had overwhelmed the room where the two children were staying. All we could see was a large fire with heavy, dark smoke,” Khalid Mai Doya told the media platform.

Another resident who confirmed the event, Usman Abdullahi, wondered why the woman did not leave the children with her neighbours, which he said would have averted the tragedy.

“This thing is already destined by God, but it was not the habit of the mother to pick up their children and go on errands. Most of the time, whenever she was going out, she used to drop the children off at my house because our houses were close to each other.

“Her husband wasn’t at home when the incident occurred. Up until this time, I am talking to you; we don’t know the actual cause of the incident,” Abdullahi said.

Reports, however, revealed that officials of the Bauchi State Fire Service arrived at the scene shortly to put out the raging fire, which helped to save some parts of the house.