Fire Guts LASUTH, Management Begins Probe

A fire incident occurred within the Information and Communications Technology Unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on Thursday.

Naija News reports that the incident, which started around 2 pm on April 4, 2024, prompted immediate action from the hospital’s emergency response team and the arrival of the fire service, which successfully contained the blaze.

The hospital, through its official X social media account, released a statement addressing the fire outbreak.

The statement detailed, “A mild fire started at the Information and Communications Technology Unit of the hospital at about 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2024.”

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as a result of the incident.

The hospital’s administration has moved quickly to calm any fears among its clients and the general public, emphasizing its commitment to safety.

“We want to reassure the public and our esteemed clients that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure their continued safety,” the statement read.

Reports disclosed that LASUTH officials had initiated an investigation to uncover the cause of the blaze and evaluate the extent of the damage to the hospital’s infrastructure.

However, the hospital continues to operate and provide healthcare services to its patients, undeterred by the incident.

A fire outbreak has once more inflicted damage on the Gamboru market, located in the Customs area of Maiduguri, Borno State‘s capital.

This incident marks another distressing occurrence for the market, which experienced similar fires on March 18 and November 13, 2023.

Alhaji Usman Tar, the Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, confirmed the incident, noting that the fire ignited in the Layin Yan Katako and the market’s outer sections.

The blaze, which erupted around 10 pm on Wednesday, was successfully quelled by the prompt response of the fire service personnel.

The Gamboru market, renowned as the largest perishable goods market in Maiduguri, has been a recurrent victim of fire outbreaks, raising concerns about safety standards and fire prevention measures in the bustling trading hub.