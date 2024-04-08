Fire Razes Three-storey Building In Lagos

Advertisement

A fire incident occurred on Monday at 48 Breadfruit Street, Apongbon, Lagos Island.

Naija News learnt that the prompt arrival of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service prevented the fire outbreak from consuming other properties.

According to an eyewitness, the fire started at approximately 12:24 p.m., from the second floor of a three-story building primarily housing various hair wigs.

The fire incident prompted a swift and coordinated response from multiple fire crews.

The responders included those stationed at Ebute Elefun, Sari Iganmu, Dolphin, Alausa and the Federal Fire Service.

Speaking on the fire outbreak, the Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said the agency’s swift response saved the fire from spreading to other buildings.

She said there were no casualties, adding the fire resulted in careless generator handling.

She said, “Despite challenges posed by the difficult terrain and heightened concerns among traders, the fire was successfully extinguished, preventing its spread to adjacent properties and salvaging what remains of the affected structure.

“There have been no reported casualties, and the cause of the fire is attributed to careless handling of a generator.”