Traders Cry Out As Fire Destroys Popular Market In Kwara State

There was an unfortunate fire outbreak at Owode Market in Offa, Kwara State early Tuesday morning.

Naija News understands that the inferno resulted in the destruction of numerous shops.

In a viral video online, the shop owners were seen grieving over the loss of their properties consumed by the flames.

“This light is too much. This is not caused by NEPA (electricity). Maybe some people were cooking and the fire started from there because this light is much,” one of the traders said in the video.

A source from the town who spoke to reporters on Tuesday morning said the fire was quenched by the personnel of the Federal Fire Service and Kwara State Fire Service.

The source added that no fewer than five shops were affected by the inferno.

“The authorities are still assessing the situation, but personally, I know at least five shops were affected. The worth of goods and properties destroyed can’t be said now until the assessment finishes.

“There are also several claims as to the cause of the fire until we wait for the fire service to release their statement on it,” SaharaReporters quoted the source saying.

Approximately eight months ago, a report emerged detailing a midnight fire that engulfed a residential building in the town, resulting in the destruction of property valued at N6.5 million.

The unfortunate event took place around 1:05 am at the Kowope compound, Olorunkuse area, Offa, impacting a two-bedroom flat and four shops.

The spokesperson for the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, verified the incident and mentioned that the prompt response of the firefighters prevented further damage to property estimated at N13.3 million.