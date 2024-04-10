Kwara Governor Morns Death Of Justice Belgore

Advertisement

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has expressed sadness over the death of a former Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ahmad Olanrewaju Belgore (retired).

The Governor, in a statement on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said he is saddened at the death of the great jurist and patriot.

Naija News reports Belgore, who was, until his recent retirement, the presiding Justice of the Ilorin Division of the Court of Appeal, died on Tuesday night.

In his reaction to the retired jurist’s death, the governor sent his heartfelt condolences to the entire Ilorin Emirate, whose illustrious son the jurist was, to the bar and the bench, and to the Belgores, who have lost a rare gem.

Governor Abdulrazaq described Justice Belgore as a legal giant and a foremost community leader who offered his shoulder for many to lean on.

The Kwara State Governor asked Allaah to forgive Justice Belgore his shortcomings, admit him to al-jannah Firdaus, and give fortitude to the Belgores and everyone who mourns him.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has joined other concerned citizens in mourning the deceased.

The monarch described the death of Justice Belgore as a big loss to the Ilorin Emirate and the nation at large.

The Emir expressed his condolences to both the close and distant relatives of the deceased, as well as to the entire community of Ilorin and the people of Nigeria as a whole.