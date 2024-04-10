Former Court Of Appeal Justice, Ahmad Belgore Is Dead

Advertisement

A former Justice of the Court of Appeal, Ahmad Olanrewaju Belgore, has passed away, as confirmed by Kamaldeen Gambari, the Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Ilorin Branch, Kwara State, on Tuesday.

“Information reaching me now indicates that Hon. Justice Ahmad Olarewaju Belgore, PCJA (retd.) is dead. May Allah forgive his shortcomings,” Leadership quoted Gambari to have disclosed in a terse statement on social media.

Naija News understands that the deceased retired as the Justice of the Court of Appeal on April 18, 2023, on the attainment of the retirement age of 70.

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has joined other concerned citizens in mourning the deceased.

The monarch described the death of Justice Belgore as a big loss to the Ilorin Emirate and the nation at large.

The Emir, in a statement by his spokesman, Abdulazeez Arowona, said, “This is a great and colossal loss that has befallen the Ilorin Emirate and humanity at large.

“It is with shock that I received the news of the demise of Justice Ahmad Belgore. He was a complete gentleman, a thorough judicial officer who served the nation meritoriously in various capacities, nationally and internationally.

“He was one of the finest justices that the Ilorin Emirate has ever produced. He contributed in no small measures to the growth and development of the judiciary and humanity in general.”

The Emir expressed his condolences to both the close and distant relatives of the deceased, as well as to the entire community of Ilorin and the people of Nigeria as a whole.