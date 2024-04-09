‘You Will Go To Jail’ – IBEDC Warns Customers Against Attacking Staff Members

Advertisement

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) in Kwara State has warned customers against violent attacks and assaults on staff members.

Naija News reports that the Kwara IBEDC’s Managing Director, Kingsley Achife, in a statement on Tuesday, said any assault on staff members would attract a jail term.

Achife assured that the IBEDC remains committed to serving its customers, and any complaints should be channelled to the appropriate means, instead of resorting to violence.

He also reiterated IBEDC’s dedication to providing quality service even during and after the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

He further advised communities to watch over their electrical installations and report any suspected act of vandalism.

He said, “Attack and assault on our staff is now punishable by jail term. i can assure you that we are ready to serve you better, if you have any complaint, channel it through our appropriate means.

“I want to urge customers to report complaints to IBEDC offices or call the customer care line at 07001239999, instead of resorting to violence. Tampering with electrical installations is dangerous which could lead to electrical accidents.

“The management felicitates with Muslims and all Nigerians on the occasion of Eid-El-Fitr.

“It is important that communities join us in the fight against vandalism to avoid being plunged into darkness even during this holiday.

“IBEDC offices will remain open during public holidays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to address customer needs, and inquiries can also be made via email [email protected].”