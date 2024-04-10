Why We Failed To Provide 20 Hours Of Power To Band A Customers – Discos

Advertisement

Some Electricity distribution companies (DisCos) have given the reasons for not meeting the required power supply for Band A customers.

Naija News recalls that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), on April 3, approved an increase in electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification from N66 to N225.

Under Band A, customers are entitled to a minimum of 20 hours of power supply per day and all DisCos have been authorised to implement the policy immediately.

However, to ensure transparency and accountability, NERC said where the DisCo fails to deliver on the committed level of service to a Band-A feeder for two consecutive days, the DisCo should, the next day by 10.00 am, publish on its website, reasons for failing.

On April 9, NERC directed the DisCos to prioritise customers on Band A for metering and update the affected customers on the timeline for restoring service to the committed service level.

The electricity regulator said about 20 per cent of Band A customers are unmetered, urging DisCos to meter all customers on the premium band feeders.

In line with the NERC directive, four out of 11 DisCos published their inability to meet the required daily supply and also gave reasons.

These companies include the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), and the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDC).

Below are posts made by the DisCos explaining their failure to deliver the service.

On its X page on Tuesday, IBEDC said some Band A customers were not given 20 hours of electricity due to system outages and tripping on its feeders.

On its own part, BEDC apologised via its X handle on Monday to customers for not meeting the required minimum service level of 20 hours on the feeders as of April 8.

In a post via his X handle on Monday, KEDCO said a circuit breaker issue affected its ability to provide the required hours of electricity for its premium customers.

It also displayed a record of hours each feeder (especially Band A) accessed electricity between April 3 and April 8.

Similarly in a post via its official X handle on Monday, KAEDC apologised for failing to supply up to the expected hours of light as of April 8 to the affected customers.