List Of States To Enjoy 10% Electricity Tariff Discount As Ramadan Promo

Jigawa, Katsina, and Kano State residents have been promised an improved electricity supply and a 10% tariff discount during the month of Ramadan.

Naija News reports that the assurance was given by Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) as the power company expressed its commitment to enhancing the provision of electricity across the states.

KEDCO noted that it introduced a 10% discount promotion to alleviate its customers’ financial burden while they fulfil their electricity obligations.

According to the power distribution company, the announced discount scheme offers a 10% discount for both non-maximum demand (NMD) post-paid and prepaid customers for vending and subsequent billing throughout this month.

It noted further that customers who are able to settle their historical outstanding bills would receive discounts of 15% and 10% for non-maximum demand (NMD) and maximum demand (MD), respectively.

Naija News understands that the latest development was confirmed in a statement issued during the weekend by the Managing Director/CEO of KEDCO, Abubakar Yusuf.

“We have assured our valued customers of improved power supply during the Holy Month of Ramadan. We are actively engaging with relevant stakeholders to enhance power allocation to KEDCO franchise,” Daily Trust quoted Yusuf saying.

Naija News understands that the KEDCO director offered the assurance in Kano at a press conference held to clarify the reasons for the current power supply shortage.

“The reason why we have been experiencing a shortage of power supply lately is as a result of low power generation nationwide, occasioned by gas constraint and consequently low load allocation to us for onward distribution to our customers.

“We do acknowledge how important electricity supply is to our customers, especially in this harsh weather condition, coupled with commencement of Ramadan, that is why we are engaging and collaborating with relevant stakeholders to improve load allocation and power supply to our esteemed customers, especially during this sacred period,” the statement read.

According to Yusuf, while the Dan Agundi repairs are being completed, KEDCO is discussing with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) the possibility of obtaining an additional energy supply for the KEDCO franchise area.

Yusuf, in addition, urged community members to support the Company in protecting power installations within their respective areas.

He emphasized that the rising incidents of vandalism not only pose a threat but also hinder our ability to deliver uninterrupted power supply to certain customers.