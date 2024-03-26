IBEDC Issues Strong Warning After Recording 1,459 Cases Of Energy Theft In Two Months

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has reported that it has detected and documented more than 1,459 instances of energy theft between January and February 2024.

Working in conjunction with the Federal Government Special Investigation and Prosecution Task Force on Electricity Offences (SIPTEO), the company said it initiated investigations and legal proceedings against individuals and businesses implicated in energy theft.

Naija News understands that the power company is actively enhancing its efforts to combat energy theft within its operational area. Ongoing investigations cover offences such as meter bypass and illegal meter tampering, which have resulted in substantial financial losses totalling hundreds of millions of naira for the company.

The Chief Key Accounts Officer of IBEDC, Johnson Tinuoye, recently highlighted that the rising number of cases led to the establishment of a strategic partnership with the Special Investigation and Prosecution Task Force on Electricity Offences, a government agency focused on expediting the investigation and prosecution of offenders within IBEDC’s jurisdiction.

He stressed that energy theft is now a criminal offence under the Electricity Act, punishable by severe penalties, including imprisonment.

Tinuoye noted that in the Osun region, two individuals were apprehended for engaging in the unlawful act of stealing energy through meter bypass and illegal connections.

He revealed that their cases have been officially charged to court for prosecution.

“We want to send a clear message to our customers that energy theft will not be tolerated. Our collaboration with the Federal Government Special Investigation and Prosecution Task Force on Electricity Offences underscores our commitment to ensuring a fair and just electricity distribution system.

“Energy theft not only undermines the integrity of our operations but also deprives IBEDC of the revenue necessary to provide quality services to our customers,” The Nation quoted Tinuoye saying.

He strongly advised that customers should avoid participating in any type of energy theft, stressing that it is important to understand that the repercussions can be serious, as the SIPTEO Task Force team is vigilant in monitoring and investigating cases of energy theft with no possibility of negotiation.