‘My Father Has Been Sleeping With Me’ – Daughter Tells Court In Kwara

A girl identifed as Simbiat Moshood, has accused her father, Mashood of Olorunsogo area, Bode Saadu, Moro local Government Area of Kwara State, of having sexual intercourse with her.

Naija News learnt that Simbiat dragged her father to the Upper Àrea Court in Kwara State.

Simbiat in a direct complaint, alleged that her father had been having sexual intercourse with her with a threat to jail or kill her if she exposed it to anybody.

She added that her father’s second wife is aware of the illicit act and often make jest of her alleging it was a ritualist activity.

She said, “The act has become my father’s habit, I am his only daughter and that is why my mother has refused to return home after they divorced.

“My father’s second wife had once caught us in the act and do make jest of me and alleging ritualistic activity.”

Counsel to the accused, Barrister Toyin Onaolapo, prayed to the court to grant his client bail.

Magistrate Abdul Yekeen, in his ruling on the matter, granted the accused bail and adjourned the case to April 15, 2024.