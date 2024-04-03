Four Die In Tragic Road Accident In Kwara

Advertisement

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the occurrence of a tragic accident on Wednesday at Ayere village along the Ilorin-Bode-Saadu highway in Kwara State.

Four individuals reportedly lost their lives while five others sustained severe injuries.

Naija News understands that the incident involved two DAF trucks. The collision, which occurred around 1:02 p.m., resulted in a devastating fire that engulfed both vehicles.

A statement by Sector Public Education Officer Busari Basambo in Ilorin on Wednesday said: “On receipt of the report of the crash around 1:09 pm, FRSC rescue operatives were immediately mobilised to the crash scene, where they rescued five injured male adults to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.”

She revealed that initial inquiries indicated that a truck transporting fertiliser and eight passengers improperly passed another vehicle without a clear view of the road ahead.

In an attempt to avoid a collision with an oncoming truck, the driver lost control and veered to the side, resulting in a collision with another truck loaded with tomatoes.

According to her: “A total of 10 persons were involved in the crash. Five got injured, while four others sadly lost their lives. So far, the fire has been put out, and the obstructions cleared to allow the free flow of traffic.”