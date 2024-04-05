Kwara Deputy Governor’s Mother Is Dead 

Advertisement

Kwara State Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi’s mother, Mama Ena Maud Alabi, is dead.

Mama Ena Maud Alabi, a woman of Jamaican origin who became Nigerian through both citizenship and marriage, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 98.

She retired in 1980 from her role as a senior matron at the Maternity Hospital in Amilegbe, Ilorin, where she had served tirelessly for decades, leaving behind a legacy of compassionate healthcare and service.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State honoured Mama Ena in his condolence message, portraying her as an exemplary humanist who utilized her talents and extensive network to serve her community.

Abdulrazaq said, “On behalf of the Abdulrazaqs, the government and people of Kwara State, the governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the deputy governor and his siblings on this huge loss of a faithful mother.”

The Governor prayed for divine solace for Mama Ena’s soul and for strength and unity to envelop her family during and after the mourning period.

Similarly, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Mai-Martaba Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, expressed his condolences to the State Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, on the passing of his mother.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari acknowledged the pain of the loss but encouraged Alabi and his siblings to take comfort that ‘Mama’ lived a commendable life, characterized by peace and motherhood, deserving of praise and emulation.

The Emir’s message, conveyed through his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, highlighted Madam Ena Alabi’s exemplary qualities.