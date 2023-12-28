Abdulrazaq, Makinde Visit Akeredolu’s Family (Photos)

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and the Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum and Kwara state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, have visited the family of the late Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Naija News had earlier reported that Akeredolu died on Wednesday.

The Ondo State Government in a statement released through the state information and Orientation commissioner, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, revealed that Akeredolu died of prostate cancer.

She said Governor Akeredolu died while receiving medical treatment in Germany after complications arising from protracted prostate cancer.

Abdulrazaq and Makinde arrived at Akeredolu’s residence in Jericho, Ibadan around 5:30 pm on Wednesday.

The two governors, in company of some of their aides, went straight into the private residence of the deceased where the wife, Betty, and some immediate family members were mourning.

Abdulrazaq, while speaking, lauded the deceased governor for his commitment and impact on humanity.

He described Akeredolu’s death as a great loss to the nation.

He also spoke on the death of a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ghali Na’abba.

He prayed to God to forgive the deceased.

The Kwara State Governor said, “This is a solemn affair, we are here today with the Governor of Oyo State and myself on behalf of all the members of the Nigeria Governors Forum to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late Arakunrin Akeredolu. It is a sad affair.

“We met the wife. We can just continue to pray that his soul will continue to rest in peace and may God give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“It is indeed a great loss for the nation. This is a man that rose to the height of his chosen career, the bar. He rose to become a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

“He rose to the height of politics, he was the governor of a state. He impacted greatly on humanity in developmental politics. All we can say for now is that may his soul rest in peace.

“And we can also add that of the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Dr Ghali Naabba, may Allah forgive him his sins and give him aljannah firdus.”

Makinde while speaking during the visit said, “Well, I can say that I have lost a personal friend, a brother, somebody that we have been in the trenches together. When we were going to set up Amotekun, he was pivotal to it.

“And when we took the decision for Southern presidency, himself and the former governor of Anambra, they chaired the meeting at the Delta Government House.

“So, this is somebody that is a courageous individuals, he doesn’t mince words. He says it as it is, he would speak truth to power. It is a big loss for me personally and for the southwest.

“We will still continue to internalise it but we give God the glory that he lived a fulfilled life. At the end of the day, it is really not how long but how well and he lived well. He impacted humanity and the Southwest of Nigeria.”

See more photos from the visit below:

Story continues below advertisement

