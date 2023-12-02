Emir Of Ilorin Reaffirms Stance Against Interceding For Law Violators

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, stated that he has never sought the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) leniency for anyone who breaks the law, emphasizing his long-standing commitment to justice.

During a visit by EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede to the Emir’s palace in Ilorin, the Emir expressed his support for the rule of law and his role in maintaining peace in the Ilorin Emirate.

The Emir said since the establishment of the anti-graft agency, he has never pleaded on behalf of anyone who has violated the law of the land, saying, “This is because I cannot say the government is wrong for doing the right thing in the society.

“Ilorin Emirate is peaceful, and you will discover that most people who carry out criminal acts are always outsiders, and unfortunately, the people of Ilorin always end up being their landlords. Ilorin Emirate is the gateway between the North and the South and I am the gatekeeper.”

The Emir, while recounting his time as the acting Director of Public Prosecution in the old Gongola State, emphasized the importance of leaders avoiding significant mistakes in their duties.

He assured the EFCC of his backing in their efforts to combat crime and corruption in Kwara State, pledging to provide a conducive environment for their operations.

Earlier in his remarks, Olukoyede thanked the Emir for supporting and encouraging the agencies to carry out their duties without fear in the state, stating that much has been said about the first-class monarch to his satisfaction.

The EFCC boss confirmed that before his appointment as the EFCC boss, “President Tinubu told me that this appointment that I was about to take is one of the riskiest jobs that anybody can take, but I replied to him that it won’t be hard because I’m going to be guided by the rule of law and ethics of the profession.

“I said to the entire nation during my screening at the Senate that I am going to face a three-point agenda and I want to assure Your Royal Highness that with these points, EFCC will continue to serve the nation better.”

The EFCC boss also narrated his experience while defending a case before the Emir when he was the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal before his ascension to the throne almost three decades ago.

“Your Royal Highness, I have known you before now as someone who is courageous and always stands by the rule of law. I am happy to be here today, to seek your royal blessing and thank you for what you have been doing for our personnel at the Ilorin Zonal Command. We shall soon commission our office here in Ilorin and I want to personally request that you grace the event,” he added.