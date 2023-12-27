Kwara Governor, AbdulRazaq Mourns Akeredolu

The Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has mourned the death of his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Naija News had earlier reported that Akeredolu died on Wednesday at age 67.

Abdulrazaq, in a statement released through his spokesperson, Rafiu Ajakaye, described Akeredolu as an “exceptional statesman who made indelible marks in public service”.

The statement read, “My heartfelt condolences go to the Progressives Governors’ Forum, the government and people of Ondo State, the Nigerian Bar Association, and the immediate family of my dear brother and colleague His Excellency Olurotimi Akeredolu SAN.

“A frontline lawyer and conscientious politician of a progressive bent, His Excellency would be remembered for his courage, patriotism, and immeasurable contributions to Nigeria’s constitutional and sociopolitical development.

Story continues below advertisement



“As painful as his exit is to all of us, we take solace in his fine legacies as a gentleman and statesman. We ask God to repose his soul and look after his family.”