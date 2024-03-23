Oloro Of Oro Kingdom, Oba Abdulrafiu Oyelaran Is Dead

Advertisement

The Oloro of Oro Kingdom in Kwara State, Oba Abdulrafiu Olaniyi Ajiboye Oyelaran has been pronounced dead.

According to reliable sources who spoke with Vanguard correspondent, the traditional ruler died in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Naija News gathered that the monarch passed away in his mid-70s after enduring a lingering illness for more than a year.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Rafiu Ajakaye, confirmed in the press statement that the monarch departed in the early hours of Saturday, joining his ancestors.

Governor Abdulrazaq, in the statement, hailed the late monarch as “a peacemaker, a father figure to all, and a man who was passionate about the development of his kingdom.”

AbdulRazaq expressed his sorrow over the loss of the Oloro’s integrity, dedication to fostering harmony and togetherness, and his remarkable achievements.

He entreated Almighty Allah to grant forgiveness and Al-Jannah Firdaus to Oba AbdulRafiu and to empower the people of Oro Kingdom and his family to continue his honourable legacy.

The Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, also expressed condolences to the Oro kingdom in Kwara following the passing of the Oloro of Oro.

Sulu-Gambari described the late Oyelaran as a ruler dedicated to community and human capital development, praising his peaceful nature and commitment to progress.

He, along with the Kwara Traditional Rulers Council, offered sympathies to the government, the people of the state, and the bereaved family, praying for comfort and solace during this difficult time.

