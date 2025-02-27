Gov AbdulRazaq Creates Two New Ministries In Kwara

The Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved establishing two additional ministries to improve governance effectiveness and tackle essential development needs.

Naija News reports that the newly formed ministries are the Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of Livestock Development, which increases the total number of ministries in the state to 22.

This information was disclosed in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olojoku.

The announcement was made on Wednesday following the weekly executive council meeting chaired by the governor.

“The restructuring is to enhance efficiency, improve coordination, and align governance with the state’s growing development priorities,

“The Ministry of Livestock Development, carved out of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, will focus on boosting food security and strengthening livestock farming across Kwara’s 16 local government areas,” the government stated.

The ministry emphasized its vital role in assisting farmers, herders, processors, and distributors throughout the livestock value chain.

In a similar vein, the Ministry of Transportation was established as a separate entity from the Ministry of Works and Transport to enhance transportation policies, promote road safety initiatives, and improve urban mobility within the state.

Meanwhile, the Osun State Government has dismissed allegations claiming that it is forcing career officers in local governments to change signatories to council accounts amid the ongoing tussle between the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) over local government control.

Naija News understands that the Chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Osun, Adewale Adebayo, alleged that Governor Ademola Adeleke was forcing Finance Directors and Heads of Local Administration to alter council account signatories.

“We reliably gathered that Adeleke’s government has started taking 30 Local Government Area Finance Directors and Heads of Local Administration to an undisclosed location forcefully. This is unconnected to the contention over who controls the local government”, Adebayo claimed.

Responding to the allegation, Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, dismissed the allegations as “mere speculation.”

“This is just an attempt to say something because the Commissioner for Local Government has confirmed that he never gave such a directive. They have made themselves look foolish in the eyes of the public, so they want to create a false narrative.

“We have never changed any local government account signatories. They should remain troubled. APM is just crying more than the bereaved,” Alimi stated.