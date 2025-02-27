You Want To Change The Narrative After Making Yourself Look Foolish – Osun Govt Fires Back At APM

The Osun State Government has dismissed allegations claiming that it is forcing career officers in local governments to change signatories to council accounts amid the ongoing tussle between the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) over local government control.

Naija News understands that the Chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Osun, Adewale Adebayo, alleged that Governor Ademola Adeleke was forcing Finance Directors and Heads of Local Administration to alter council account signatories.

“We reliably gathered that Adeleke’s government has started taking 30 Local Government Area Finance Directors and Heads of Local Administration to an undisclosed location forcefully. This is unconnected to the contention over who controls the local government”, Adebayo claimed.

Responding to the allegation Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, dismissed the allegations as “mere speculation.”

“This is just an attempt to say something because the Commissioner for Local Government has confirmed that he never gave such a directive. They have made themselves look foolish in the eyes of the public, so they want to create a false narrative.

“We have never changed any local government account signatories. They should remain troubled. APM is just crying more than the bereaved,” Alimi stated.